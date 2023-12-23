Excitement as ICOM Nigeria Hosts Art, Culture, Environmental Advocacy Programme

‘ The Role of our Youth’ was the focus of the Sustainability, Art, Culture and Environmental Advocacy programme with a round table, panel discussion and workshops on waste to wealth creation in Nigeria, organised by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and Zion Arts and Heritage Foundation in collaboration with American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos.

The two-day event held on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5 and 6, 2023, had in attendance, the president of ICOM, Emma Nardi; Nigerian climate activist and environmentalist, Joshua Gabriel Oluwaseyi (both of who participated virtually) as keynote speakers; President of International Council of Museums in Nigeria, Dr Louisa Onuoha, who is an Assistant Director, Museum Education Services and Training, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and currently heads the Education Unit of Oyo Palace Museum, Dr Louisa Onuoha;

celebrated theatre director, playwright, and the Secretary General of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA), Makinde Adeniran (discussant); the secretary of ICOM Nigeria, Brenda Egoyibo Anyakpo; Kevin Onuoha who is one of the founding Directors of Zion Arts and Heritage; Abishalom Johnson Nweze (discussant); founder of Hamruf Global Limited and one of the first young entrepreneurs in West Africa that recycles waste thick glasses to produce crystal plaques, Hammed Rauf; and Hassan-Taiwo Ajumobi who is specialist in tyre recycling.

Also, students of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Surulere, La- gos; Marjos International College, Surulere; Dornnie Private Secondary School, Aguda, Surulere; Quad- ron P International School, Ikorodu, and Brook Stones High School, Williams Layout, Akowonjo, Lagos State, were in attendance, and were all excited to be part of the programme. It was a two of engaging and educative programme that explored not just the place of Art, Culture and Environmental Advocacy: ‘The Role of our Youth’ with a roundtable, panel discussions and workshops on waste to wealth creation in Nigeria. ICOM President, Emma Nardi, noted that ICOM is the largest museums pro- fessional organisation in the world with more than 50,000 members all over the world.

She added that one of the main achievements of ICOM last year was one of the vote of a new museum definition that was approved by mostly the general assembly. “A museum is a notfor-profit permanent institution in the service of society that researches, collects, interprets and exhibits tangible and intangible heritage open to the public accessible and inclusive. Museums fosters diversity and sustainability. They operate, communicate ethically, professionally and with the participation of communities. Offering variety of experiences for education, enjoyment, reflection and knowledge sharing,” Nardi said.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the significance of the programme, Dr. Onuoha, who is also one of the founding members of Zion Arts and Heritage Foundation, said: “We realized that we cannot have too much advocacy on the area of telling our youths what sustainability in all its forms, and what sustainability it is and what sustainability is considering environmental challenges that we are having especially in our country. We decided to engage these young people by going to secondary schools and engage them, and asked them if they knew what sustainability is at all. “We decided that we should take the schools and also educate them ion the fact that environmental sustainability can actually make them wealthy.

All the waste around us that cause a lot of problems like block the drainages and chase people out of their houses can actually be recycled and be made into creation of wealth. We decided to bring youths who have gone through such in making tyre recycling to make chairs, tables, or decorations in the home. Glass recycling to make plaques and other things. Biscuits wrappers and sweet wrappers, plastic bottles and we have seen waste recyclers who have turned them into fashion or artistic designs. “We want to let them know that waste can be recycled to make our future sustainable, to make our environment better, to help us in having better living conditions.

For example, the instructor that taught the students glass recycling and the other instructor that took them on tyre recycling are all creativity and it is artistic. Also, the culture of being a person that will not litter the environment with that, so that’s where the arts and culture comes in.” One of the participants, Favour Okoro, a student of Marjos International College, Surulere, Lagos, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, said she has learnt a lot of things, add- ing that this programme has been a tremendous experience for her.

“It has been an interesting, educative and skillful programme. The waste to wealth concept in Nigeria has been diminished and it is not working properly but this programme has helped me to have the concept of renewing waste into desirable products. I will enjoin youths to join this programme and that the government should introduce it in such a way that other schools will be able to participate in future programmes like this,” Okoro said.