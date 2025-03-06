Excitement As Hawat Construction Opens Showroom

Share

Hawat Construction Materials, a prominent subsidiary of the esteemed Hawat Group, proudly unveils its state-of-the-art showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This milestone event signals a transformative period for the construction and decorative materials industry. Nestled at Plot 4-5 Akinbolade Street, the showroom beckons industry professionals and curious newcomers alike with its immersive experience.

During the launch, attendees marveled at groundbreaking materials poised to redefine standard building products, showcased in life-sized displays.

These innovations promise to enhance applications such as premium furniture, elegant interiors, and sturdy scaffolding systems. The event itself was a vibrant affair, where music mingled with fine wine and stimulating conversations.

It showcased Hawat’s dedication to revolutionizing building materials, with highlights including ingeniously designed wooden construction aids and unique door safes.

“Our showroom represents our commitment not only to superior materials but also to curating entrancing customer experiences,” stated Mr. Youssef Koussaifi, Managing Director.

