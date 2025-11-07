Excitement As Finalists Emerge At GCIOBA T’Tennis Tourney

Excitement has been in full swing at the CBN Building Metal Workshop of Government College, Ibadan, the venue for the ongoing GCIOBA 86/92 Closed Table Tennis Championship.

The competition, themed “Ultimate House Showdown,” is set to conclude today with the semifinals and finals taking place. The tournament began on Wednesday with the official serveoff occurring yesterday.

A total of 40 students competed across the five houses in the school, with four players qualifying for the semifinals. Powell House excelled in the initial qualifiers, placing six players in the final 16.

Feld House and Grier House each had three representatives, while Carr House and Swantson House each had two players advance to the knockout stage.

However, despite having the most participants in the Round of 16, only one player from Powell House made it to the semifinals, as the majority were eliminated at that stage.