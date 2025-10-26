FilmOne Entertainment has given Nollywood a thrilling end-of-year spark with the unveiling of ‘Colours of Fire’, a holiday epic directed by Nigerian filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan, during the 2025 FilmOne Exhibitors’ Showcase.

The “first-look screening”, held at the annual industry gathering for studios, distributors, and cinema stakeholders, drew enthusiastic reactions from attendees.

The audience reportedly erupted in applause and excitement as the film’s trailer lit up the screen, earning praise for its vibrant visuals, compelling narrative, and ambitious scale.

Produced under Anthill Studios, the film is set for a Christmas Eve release and is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated Nollywood films of the year.

The project is described as a bold fusion of local storytelling and world-class cinematic craftsmanship, underscoring Akinmolayan’s reputation for pushing creative and technical boundaries in Nigerian filmmaking.

In a statement shared with Saturday Beats, FilmOne reaffirmed its commitment to curating landmark titles and supporting bold, visionary storytelling.

According to the company, the unveiling of the new project reflects its mission to champion films that celebrate African creativity while resonating with global audiences.