Excitement As Film Lab Africa Microfilm Grant Winners Take Their Films To Youtube

After a successful run at various showcase festivals last year, the microfilm grant winners of Film Lab Africa, an initiative organised by the British Council, are set to take their films to YouTube.

Film Lab Africa is an esteemed accelerator program dedicated to nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of talented filmmakers. With a rigorous three-phase structure—Training, Production, and Showcase—the initiative has guided 60 promising creatives through an intensive journey, culminating in 10 outstanding microfilms that have already made waves at festivals and industry events such as British Council Microfilm Premiere, Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival (LISFF), Lagos Fringe and a few more. Now, these films take the next step, reaching a wider audience through YouTube, marking a new milestone in African storytelling.

With Afro-wren Productions as the Lead delivery partner and Darimedia as the Support delivery partner, this move ensures that these groundbreaking microfilms reach a global audience, offering fresh perspectives and compelling storytelling from some of Africa’s most promising emerging filmmakers.

These microfilms, which have already gained recognition at festivals, now transition from in-person screenings to an online platform, making them accessible to audiences worldwide. By leveraging YouTube’s vast reach, the filmmakers have the opportunity to engage with a diverse viewership, spark conversations, and even attract potential collaborations. Additionally, this exposure can open doors for funding opportunities, industry connections, and further career growth.

“This is more than just a digital release—it’s a powerful step toward making African storytelling accessible to the world. By bringing these films to YouTube, we’re not only amplifying the voices of emerging filmmakers but also inviting a global audience to engage with the depth and diversity of African cinema. This milestone marks the beginning of even greater opportunities for these storytellers,” said Brenda Fashuga, Head of Arts, British Council Nigeria, the pioneer of the project.

Films to Watch Out For

The selected films include: ‘Driftwood’ by Temi Oluokun; ‘The Tragic Split’ by Samuel Olateru; ‘Bottled Up’ by Tolulope Odebunmi; ‘The Constipated’ by Jennifer Nkem-Eneanya; ‘Rage’ by Peace Shalom; ‘Kuye’ by Gafar Amoo; ‘At Fifty’ by Fortune Animiokhali; ‘Ekemini’ by Winifred Allen; ‘Urban Hustle’ by Adikuw Lucy; and ‘Home with You’ by Tomi Falore. Each film embodies a unique narrative, capturing a spectrum of emotions, themes, and cultural reflections that highlight the richness of African cinema.

‘‘This journey has been incredible, and taking our films online means more people can engage with our work. I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” said Peace Shalom, one of the microfilm grant winners.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Lead delivery partner, Afro-wren Productions, Olasunkanmi Adebayo, noted that by supporting these films on YouTube, audiences not only get to experience bold and authentic African storytelling but also contribute to the growth of the continent’s creative industry.

“The journey from training to production to this exciting digital debut has been nothing short of inspiring. These films are not just creative works — they represent the voices, visions, and vibrant future of African cinema.

“Get ready to watch, share, and celebrate the next generation of filmmakers as they take their work to the global stage.”

