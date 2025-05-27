Excitement As FG Honours Women-Journalists

Share

The Federal Government recently recognised and commended the role of women journalists in the fight against insecurity, applauding their critical contribution to security and national development. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

…says they’re heroines in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity

In the midst of Nigeria’s ongoing battle against insecurity, a group of unsung heroes has emerged. They are women journalists.

These brave individuals have been instrumental to shedding light on the country’s security challenges, holding those in power accountable, and amplifying the voices of affected communities.

At the Inaugural Zonal Conference, organised by Nigeria Association of Women Journalists Zone D, themed: Curbing Insecurity, The Role of Female Journalists in National Security held in Abuja, stakeholders emphasized that despite women journalists facing unique challenges, they play a vital role in national security.

The participants noted that women are exposed to increased safety risks due to their gender as they suffer intimidation , harassment and violence in the course of their duties, However, their importance in amplifying marginalized voices and strengthening democracy cannot be overemphasised.

Strategic partnership

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Joan Jummai Idonije, SA Technical/ Women Affairs and Community Engagement in her opening remarks, noted that women journalists are noble voices that shape national consciousness.

She commended NAWOJ Zone D for creating a platform that recognizes the critical role of women journalists in addressing one of the nation’s most urgent challenges, insecurity.

“You are more than conveyors of news; you are architects of truth, defenders of justice, and stewards of transformation. This conference is a convergence of vision, purpose, and power.

“As narrators of society’s struggles and triumphs, you occupy a strategic position; not only to inform, but to inspire and mobilize. Your voice can challenge violence, counter misinformation, and promote peace.

In the face of rising threats, your lens can reveal solutions and your platforms can foster healing. “I applaud NAWOJ for consistently spotlighting the importance of inclusive governance.

Your sustained advocacy for increased women’s representation; particularly through the call for 182 additional legislative seats is bold, timely, and necessary. No nation can claim true democracy without women being meaningfully represented at the tables of power.

“As strategic partners in nation-building, your role is pivotal to the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This transformative vision emphasizes national security, social inclusion, and economic empowerment.

We count on NAWOJ to use its platforms to inform, educate, and galvanize public support for these priorities,” she said. The minister urged women journalists to reposition themselves as intentional agents of change. “Go beyond headlines. Build narratives that uplift.

Use your reach to challenge systemic injustice, amplify the voices of the marginalized, and promote national unity. Let your journalism reflect courage, integrity, and vision.

“At the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, we are committed to strengthening families, empowering women, and protecting vulnerable groups.

In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are advancing: Policy reforms to restore dignity in caregiving ” she said. Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called on all stakeholders; government, civil society, traditional institutions, development partners, and the media to collaborate, adding that by working together, thd coalition can bridge gaps, eliminate silos, and build a more inclusive and secure Nigeria.

Critical stakeholders

In the same vein, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has hailed the vital role female journalists play in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insecurity, describing them as “critical stakeholders” in shaping narratives and fostering national unity.

Mahmoud emphasized that the influence of women in media goes far beyond reporting. She lauded the theme of the conference as both timely and transformative.

“This conference marks a significant milestone—not just in the advancement of female journalists, but in the broader push for inclusive, ethical, and impactful journalism in our country,” she said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s persistent security threats—ranging from terrorism and banditry to cybercrime and misinformation, Mahmoud noted that female journalists are uniquely positioned to serve as the voice of the voiceless, especially in conflict-affected communities.

“As women, professionals, and storytellers, you hold a unique position in shaping narratives, amplifying the voices of the vulnerable, and fostering national unity,” she stated.

However, Mahmoud also drew the attention of the participants to the challenges confronting female journalists, including gender-based harassment, safety risks, and underrepresentation in leadership.

She urged that the conference become a springboard for reforms, advocating policy changes, training, and collaboration.

“Let this conference be a rallying pointl to address those challenges through policy reforms, training, advocacy, and a united front,” she urged the participants.

Security initiatives

Mahmoud also used the opportunity to outline the strategic security initiatives underway by the FCT Administration, led by Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike.

These include intensified inter-agency collaboration, investment in surveillance technology, and the establishment of joint task force operations aimed at rapid threat response.

In addition to security-focused measures, Mahmoud cited infrastructure projects—such as the installation of street lights, road repairs, and urban renewal—as essential to reducing criminal activity by improving visibility and patrol access.

Earlier, Inspector -General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun noted the need for collaboration to tackle evolving threats from banditry to kidnapping , cybercrime and other forms of criminality confronting the country. Egbetokun, represented by One Ikwen, Strategic Communication Officer, Force Public Relations Department, said: “As storytellers, investigators, and public educators, female journalists carry a powerful voice that reaches deep into homes and communities. ”

Your unique perspectives, shaped by empathy, experience, and resilience, allows you to uncover stories that may otherwise remain in the shadows.

“Through responsible reporting, you an help demystify security operations, highlight the root causes of conflict, and amplify community-based solutions that promote peace and stability,” Egbetokun said.

He therefore urged media practitioners to shape perceptions, influence policy and use their platforms to break harmful narratives by promoting stories of resilience, unity, and progress that strengthen the national fabric.

In a goodwill message, the Senatir representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, commended the organizer noting that the theme speaks directly to one of the most pressing challenges facing the nation today.

Kingibe who was represented by Mercy Kwabe, a Senior Legislative Aide, said that though often under-recognized, female journalists play a critical role in shaping public discourse, exposing threats, promoting peace, and strengthening national resilience.

“As a female legislator and a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, I recognize the daily courage it takes for women journalists to navigate hostile environments, challenge misinformation, and report from the frontlines, all while juggling personal and professional expectations.

“Your role is not only noble, it is indispensable.Women journalists are uniquely positioned to highlight the gendered dimensions of insecurity, such as sexual violence, displacement, and the silencing of women’s voices and in doing so, contribute to more inclusive and effective security solutions.

When we empower female journalists, we strengthen our democracy, improve public accountability, and reinforce the foundations of peace and justice,”she said.

She reaffirms her commitment to supporting women in journalism, in leadership, and in every sector where their contributions uplift the society.

The Convener of the event, NAWOJ Zone D Vice President, Chizoba Ogbeche, stressed that the role of female journalists in national security is both significant and evolving.

She pointed to the challenges across the North Central region—including Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and the FCT—as urgent areas for media intervention.

Ogbeche noted that female journalists have played crucial roles in uncovering stories related to Boko Haram, kidnappings, and human rights abuses, offering perspectives often missing from mainstream narratives.

