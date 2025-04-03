Excitement As FG Distributes Fertilizers To Oyo Farmers

Share

Farmers in Oyo State were full of excitement on Thursday as they received bags of fertilizer distributed to them by the Federal Government-led by President Bola Tinubu.

The gesture which was facilitated by Minister for Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu, was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to boost food production and support for farmers in the state.

While distributing the fertilisers to his members in Ibadan, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Oyo State Chapter, Engr. Olumide Ayinla expressed gratitude for the timely intervention of the government, which, according to him, will go a long way in enhancing their productivity and improving their livelihoods.

Ayinla noted that the fertilisers will boost agriculture, food production and reduce poverty among farmers, while commending the government for its commitment to the welfare and development of farmers across the nation.

Chief Adelabu, who played a key role in facilitating the fertiliser distribution program was also commended for his transparency and accountability in the implementation of the program.

The farmers’ leader maintained that Adelabu has made a significant difference in the lives of farmers, saying that with the fertilizer distribution, they are optimistic about their prospects for the coming farming season.

His words, “Adelabu has been a friend to the farmers even before he became Minister. Our association is even considering bestowing him with an award of ‘Baba Agbe of Oyo State. Whoever takes care of the farmers is taking care of the nation. Most of our farmers cannot afford to buy a bag of fertiliser.”

He said that people in the state will soon begin to see the impact of the fertilisers through a reduction in the price of farm produce across the state. He therefore pledged support of the association for the 2027 governorship ambition of Adelabu.

