Excitement as Ecrafti Trains Next Storytellers in Kano

In a bid to strengthen ethical storytelling and elevate community-driven development narratives, social impact storytelling, a non-profit organisation, Ecrafti, partnered with Schrodinger Technologie to host a high-impact Development Communication (Devcom) Pipeline Workshop in Kano.

The event, which took place on Saturday at Schrodinger’s premises, brought together over 15 emerging creatives, non-profit leaders, and development workers.

The capacity-building session trained participants on how to ethically frame and document stories on water access and renewable energy, two of the region’s most urgent development challenges.

For the participants, it was a transformative learning moment as they gained contextual insights on renewable energy solutions and how clean tech can intersect with community storytelling.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in interactive sessions focused on ethical storytelling and the power of local voices in driving social change. The exchange of ideas sparked new connections and a renewed sense of purpose among participants. The workshop provided a platform for participants to share their experiences, learn from each other, and develop their storytelling skills.

Founder of Ecrafti, Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka, emphasised the importance of storytelling, saying, “Every project deserves a voice, and every community has a story worth telling, clearly, ethically, and powerfully.”

He added that bringing the Devcom Pipeline Workshop to Kano was especially significant, given the region’s rich, untold stories that can shape the future of sustainable development across Africa.

The CEO of Schrodinger Technologie, Engr. Lamba Henry Danwawo, highlighted the importance of combining technology with storytelling, saying, “We believe technology must go hand-in-hand with storytelling. This partnership with Ecrafti proves that bridging innovation with narrative power can drive deeper impact.”

Participants praised the organisers of the workshop for empowering them to tell impactful stories.

One of the participants, Rukayyat Mashood, noted, “I have read many stories about people’s lives, but I never knew I could tell stories that help others understand society, and even inspire support to change people’s lives.”

Dangana Firdausi, another participant, shared, “I was referred to the program by Enactus, and I realised it was incredibly useful. I love storytelling, and this workshop gave me the courage to pick up the pieces I had left behind and continue refining my storytelling skills.”

The event successfully laid the groundwork for ongoing development efforts, inspiring a movement toward impactful storytelling in Kano. As the participants continue to develop their skills and share their stories, the impact of the workshop will be felt long into the future, empowering individuals to advocate for their communities and share their authentic stories with the world.

Ecrafti is a social impact hub that focuses on using storytelling and creative communication to drive sustainable development. They partner with organisations and individuals to craft narratives that address social issues, promote development, and inspire change. Ecrafti also acts as a communications strategy hub, offering services in strategic storytelling, copywriting, design, and print production for various clients, including nonprofits, government entities, and corporate organisations.