Excitement As Daniel Ford T’tennis Tourney Adds Cadet Event

In line with the new vision of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), the organisers of the annual Daniel Ford International Youth Invitational Table Tennis Championships have introduced a new U-12 category for the third edition of the competition, which will be held from December 17 to 20, at the Molade Okonta-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Since its inception in 2023, the tournament has featured U-15 and U-19 events. The addition of the U-12 category is designed to allow cadet players to showcase their talent and be considered by national handlers for future development.

Chairman of Daniel Ford, Yemi Edun, expressed delight at the progress of the championship. “The tournament has been fantastic— it’s thrilling, engaging, and watching players progress to win bigger tournaments has been very encouraging. I’ve been quite pleased with how things have gone so far,” he said.

Organised in partnership with the NTTF, the championship has quickly become a fixture in Nigeria’s youth sports calendar, producing talents who now form the backbone of the national team.

In 2024, the organisers introduced a pre-tournament clinic to sharpen players’ skills and prepare them mentally and technically for competition, making the event more than just a contest.