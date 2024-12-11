Excitement As British Fencing President Confirms Attendance For World Cup In Lagos

""" """

The President of British Fencing (BF), Patricia Aiyenuro, is set to be one of the distinguished officials attending the 2024 Men’s Junior Epee Fencing World Cup, scheduled for December 14-15 at Charterhouse Lagos.

Aiyenuro, who succeeded Hilary Philbin after three terms, has been a pivotal figure in the fencing community.

Elected to the BF Board in 2020, Aiyenuro has also served on the International Relations Committee. Her extensive experience includes 17 years of volunteering in various capacities, such as Chair of Camden Fencing Club and GBR Head of Delegation for major championships.

In her current role, she has been instrumental in fostering relationships within the international fencing community. Her term as BF President will continue until the federation’s AGM after the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, views Aiyenuro’s presence as a significant step towards collaboration between Nigeria and Great Britain.

“The presence of the BF President signifies the beginning of a fruitful partnership between Nigerian and British fencing. She advises the BF board on international matters and sports development issues. We believe this is a step towards a strong partnership with BF,” Samuel stated.

The atmosphere at Charterhouse Lagos is electric as it prepares to host its first international sports tournament. John Todd, Head of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to many more.

“Our world-class facilities are perfect for such competitions, and we anticipate a long-term partnership with the Nigeria Fencing Federation.”

“We expect a lot of excitement and fun. We want the competitors to have a smooth experience and enjoy the hospitality and warmth of Charterhouse Lagos.”

