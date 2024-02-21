Excitement as beneficiaries hail governor over N750m Trader Money Scheme

…Iyaloja-General of Lagos says business owners’re reassured

Following the flagging of the N750 million Trader Money Scheme by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, traders in the state have expressed their happiness over the initiative. The traders said the initiative will enable them to remain in business. The Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Chief Folasade TinubuOjo, who spoke on behalf of the traders, appreciated Sanwo-Olu for the good gestures to market men and women in the state. She enjoined traders, who are beneficiaries of the Lagos Market Trader Money to make good use of the N50,000 given to them to augment their businesses. Sanwo-Olu had during the flag-off of the initiative 15,000 petty traders in markets across the state would receive the sum of N50,000 each through the Trader Money Scheme. A sum of N750 million for financial intervention would be distributed to the traders selected through a collaboration of representatives of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Market Traders Association.

According to the governor, 75 per cent of the beneficiaries were women while 25 per cent were men. He explained that the scheme is targeted at boosting the agro-food production value chain in the state. He noted that the beneficiaries were selected from across all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria residing in the state. The governor said his administration will do all it takes to ensure food security and mitigate inflation. Sanwo-Olu said the gesture will go a long way to actualise the goal of transforming the food systems in Lagos State and stimulating economic activities in various food markets in line with his administration’s THEMES+ developmental agenda. Recall that Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of the Mid-Level Agro produce Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin on December 17, 2023, announced a N750 million financial intervention scheme for Lagos traders tagged “Lagos Market Trader Money” for 15,000 traders across the State. Less than 60 days later, 250 traders from each of 20 local governments and 37 Local Development Council Areas (LCDAs), as well as 750 beneficiaries identified from markets within the barracks and military formations across the state, on Wednesday, received N50,000 each. The governor implored the beneficiaries to make the best and judicious use of the grant in ways that will contribute to the economic development of the State.

He said: “I urge you to let the citizens of Lagos feel the impact of this grant and all the other support that this administration has been providing towards ensuring food security, through reasonable reduction in the cost of basic food items in a way that it will be affordable to ordinary Lagosians.” Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was conceptualised as a stop-gap measure of the Lagos State Government to empower small-scale traders in the Food Systems by providing them financial support to expand their businesses thereby fostering economic growth and improving the lives of many within the state. “Lagos State, which has a growing population presently estimated at over 24 million has a food system transaction value of over N6 trillion annually, is in the process of establishing a dynamic food market system under the Food Systems Transformation Agenda to promote the preservation, storage, transportation and presentation of wholesome food to the populace, with reduced waste, improve affordability, guarantee food safety, quality, and accessibility