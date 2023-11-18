Excitement As Ake Book Festival Returns To Lagos

Authors, poets, art- ists, storytellers, dancers, actors, musicians and thinkers from all over Africa and beyond will converge on for the 11th edition of the Ake Arts and Books Festival. Scheduled to take place November 22nd to 25th, 2023, this year, the festival will be held at BON Hotel Ikeja Residence, Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Nigeria, making it super convenient for attendees, especially those coming from outside the country.

Being close to the airport also provides peace of mind for those concerned about security, the organisers stated. Announcing this during the week at their Ikeja of- fice, celebrated Nigerian writer and the Festival Director, Lola Shoneyin, said this year’s festival will have an exciting schedule of 28 different events including book chats, panel discussions, film screaming, and of course the famous palm wine and poetry nights.

Speaking on the theme, she said that, “although the festival is not built around a theme, the way it has occurred in previous years, we are adopting the theme of ‘Blood Ties’ for the 2023 edition of Aké Review, add- ing that the publication will explore the complexities of family, relationships, loss and togetherness. “So this year, Ake reviewed our publications, we told people to send a reflection of poetry, or nonfiction work around the theme of blood ties, and I can tell you that I was shocked by the number of creative works that were submitted that depicted the toxicity and the heart of the real challenges that people often find within families.

So we talk about blood ties and family was not always what it seems. “Sometimes it can be very difficult. Sometimes water is thicker than blood. Some of the stories that we are going to be looking at and some of the books will have a focus on blood ties. Some of them are completely engaging with the theme of family and of course, some of them are not we’re not looking for every single book to be about that but a decent handful. It talks about the best things about family and the scariest things about family and ties.”

Shoneyin noted that Aké Arts & Book Festival is “delighted to partner with Sterling Group and Lumisupported our goal of celebrating and promoting creativity, while facilitating discussions that empower the youth.” The lineup of activities also include: concert, book chats, film screening, Palm- wine & Poetry Night, African Book Quiz, PublisHer Reception, Africa Rights Forum, Festival Director Fellowship, and inspiring panel discussions. “We have concerts which will feature Bantu band playing some of the classics that we all know and love. And we have some receptions as well.

So one of the receptions is a publishing event, special for women in publishing. And this is sponsored by an organisation in the UAE called ‘publish her’. “We are also doing the Africa connect reception where African writers especially the Nigerians will be able to meet some of the International Festival directors. We also are doing something called the great African book quiz, which everybody will be able to participate in. We have a wonderful selection of books that have been donated to us by One World Publishers in the UK.

So there will be lots of book prizes for the winners of that competition,” she said. Ake Festival and its major partners, Sterling Bank Plc and Luminate have spiced up the festival, introducing new initiatives that could create opportunities for creatives in the book industry. “We introduced a new initiative this year called The Festival Directors Fellowship. After Ake Festival hosted the Global Association of Literary Festivals Conference last year. One of the ideas that came out of it was how wonderful it would be if festival directors could visit other festivals around the world.

And I am delighted to say that we have six incredible festival directors who will be joining us this year, where they will have the opportunity to interact with the writers and artists at Aké Festival. Following their experience, they will enjoy a special reception which has been organised in their honour. Willemijn Lamp, Lavina Frey, Kholod Saghir, Estefania Calanes Perez, Angeles Jurado and Teresa Grotan will be joining us from The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Norway.

“The other thing that we introduced this year is The Africa Rights Forum (TARF). The idea behind this is that in my travels around the world, especially as a bookseller and as a publisher, it has come to my attention that there are so many important streams of income that Nigerians and African publishers are not pursuing. So the African Rights Forum is committed to providing training to upskilling anyone who has been invited to collaborate and join us in gaining the necessary skills to be able to participate in the international book, and trade marketplaces of the world and to make this happen, what I decided to do was to bring in some experts, so some of our facilitators for the two-day conference are Emma Shurtleff, who is coming from England.

Lucy Campos is coming from France. Pierre Astra is coming from France, and Stephanie Stryker will be coming in from the US. These individuals are all agents and editors “So they’re coming to give a two-day training at the conference and support the attendees and get them right into the nitty gritty of what this work is. But apart from that, it’s important to also announce that we have commenced the partnership with the UNDP and the Nigerian Jubilee fellows. And this means we are going to be training in the first instance 21 individuals in the art of agenting and editing,” she said.