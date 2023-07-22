Excitement As Afolayan Wraps Up Anikulapo: Rise Of The Specter

After months of hard work, prolific filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has disclosed completion of production of his highly anticipated series, Anikulapo: Rise of the Specter. The upcoming project is a sequel to the award-winning 2022 movie.

It is written by Sola Dada, who wrote the initial feature. Anikulapo: Rise of the Specter, takes you on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes. The sequel welcomes back some familiar faces from the original cast like Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, and Sola Sobowale.

New additions include Lateef Adedimeji and Gabriel Afolayan. Created by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures, the series features an extensive team of over 600 cast and crew members. The series comes after the success of Anikulapo, which ranked number one globally on Netflix, with 8,730,000 views in less than two weeks. The new flick is a four-part original series that is headed straight to Netflix.