Excitement As Adesoji Emerges NTTF President

A wave of excitement swept through Nigeria’s table tennis community following the election of Adesoji Tayo as the new President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) during the federation’s elective congress held in Abuja over the weekend.

Tayo, who currently serves as Chairman of the Oyo State Table Tennis Association, was unanimously elected after his closest rival, Ahmed Khamisu, stepped down ahead of the presidential vote.

The Oyo State-born administrator succeeds Engr. Ishaku Tikon, who led the federation for eight years.

Widely regarded as one of the most peaceful elections in the federation’s history, the NTTF poll was conducted under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)-backed constitution and witnessed strong participation from delegates across the country.

Zonal elections were held before the presidential vote. Tayo, a long-standing stakeholder in Nigerian table tennis, previously served as Vice President of the NTTF.

His contributions to the sport are well documented, having on several occasions provided financial support to ensure national teams did not miss out on major international competitions.