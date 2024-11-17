Excitement As AbdulRazaq Delivers Osi, Ilesha KWASU Campuses

Share

Academic sessions are set to begin at the Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses of the Kwara State University (KWASU) as the State Government ramps up massive infrastructural development on the campuses.

According to officials who spoke at the weekend, the completion of the two campuses is another promise fulfilled by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who had pledged never to abandon the projects whose skeletal works began under his predecessor.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde told reporters at the weekend that construction works in Osi, Ekiti Local Government, have reached 98 per cent completion and are ready for use as students resume fully for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Students in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts under the new Faculty of Environmental Sciences are ready to begin lectures in Osi on Monday, November 18, while their counterparts from the Faculty of Agriculture are due in Ilesha Baruba Campus in January.

Dr. Arinde spoke in Osi on Saturday during an inspection visit. On her entourage were the Head of Osi Campus, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Binta A. Sulyman, and Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

Dr. Arinde expressed satisfaction with the quality of the job by the contractor and the consultant.

“From mere looking at the campus buildings, you would see that it is a job well done. And the quality is superb. Looking at the structures, we are at the practical stage of completion. More than 98 per cent of work has been done so far,” she told reporters.

“We are currently putting the finishing touches. The major thing left is the fixing of the surroundings, and environment, including the road network, which are all ongoing.

“We have engineers and experienced consultants on this job. They are all doing well. Before the road networks started, they had to wait for the rains to subside. They are ready to put the asphalt on the roads now. Every place will also be interlocked to look beautiful.”

She hailed the Governor’s commitment to the projects, despite the challenges involved at the beginning.

“I give kudos to the Governor for doing so much. He has put in a lot of effort and resources. In fact, the community initially lost hope that things like this could never come up again. But seeing these happening, they are overwhelmed with joy,” she said.

Prof. Binta, on her part, explained that lectures will commence fully at the campus next week on Monday for students of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts who are already on the ground with the staff.

She listed offices, studios, Conference Rooms, lecture rooms, Lecture Theaters and an Auditorium of 1,500/2000 seating capacity, Car parks, shops, boreholes, electricity transformers, Solar System street lights, students’ Recreational/Common Room, CBT Computer Center, and Arts Gallery, as some of the facilities that are either already in place or are in progress as well.

Prof. Binta commended the Governor’s support, hard work, and commitment to the completion of the campus, an action she said has further endeared Him to the host communities who are all very happy and overwhelmed.

“Staff and students of Fine and Applied Arts were already on the ground. They have secured accommodations. So, by next week, we will start lectures here. By January, more departments are coming here,” she said.

Prof. Binta said the completion of the KWASU’s new Faculty of Environmental Sciences will lead to economic growth of Osi and its environs.

“I want to say a big thank you to His Excellency, the working Governor. He has been very committed to the completion of this project. The communities here are very happy to see the project completed,” she said.

She listed the other academic programmes that will begin sessions in January to include Estate Management, Urban and Regional Development, Geography, Architecture, Quantity Survey and Building, among others.

