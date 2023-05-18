New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Excitement As 9th AMVCA Weekend Begins Today

The three-day lineup of events for the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMV- CA) begins today with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event. The Opening Night will formally kick off the series of activities preceding the Award Night on May 20.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, stated that this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is focused on raising the bar when it comes to recognising and rewarding talents in the various aspects of the African film and television industry.

She said: “Last year, we had an eight-day line- up of activities leading to the Award Night. “This year will be no different. We have decided to sustain the momentum by bringing back all the activities. “The only difference is that they will all take place within three days.”

