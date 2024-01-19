‘Exchange Rate Volatility Poses Risks To Nigeria’s Debt Obligations’

Although they expect Nigeria’s external debt service cost to remain in single digits, analysts at FBNQuest Research have warned that volatility in the naira exchange rate poses significant risks to the country’s external debt obligations. Reacting to the Debt Management Office’s latest data on Nigeria’s total external debt service payments, the analysts stated in a note, released yester- day, that “an escalation of the external debt service burden in local currency terms, driven by the downward pressure on the naira exchange rate, pose a potential threat to the nation’s fiscal robustness and economic stability.”

The note partly read: “Nigeria’s total external debt service payments increased by 74 per cent y/y to almost $1.4 billion in Q3’23, according to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO). In terms of the split, the external debt service consists of $952 million and $ 438million in the market and non-market debt, respectively. “The debt service bur- den is not light, given the FGN’s constrained fiscal space, characterised by the prevailing low oil production of around 1.3 million barrels per day (excluding condensates) compared with historical levels of over 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), and, at times, surpassing 2mb/d.

Additionally, the volatility in the naira exchange rate poses substantial risks to the country’s external debt obligations. “The sharp y/y rise in total debt service costs is due to the redemption of the $500 million Jul ’23 Eurobond, and principal repayments of $269 million to multilateral and bilateral lenders.” Giving a further break- down of the DMO’s data, the analysts said: “On a 9M ’23 basis, the FGN’s external debt service payments amounted to almost $2.7 billion or an increase of 22 per cent y/y. A breakdown of the amount shows $1.6 billion and $1.0 billion in market and non-market debt payments, respectively.

“Highlights from the 2024 budget reveal a 9M ’23 external debt service cost of N1.2 trillion, constituting roughly 21 per cent of the overall debt service cost during the period. The external debt service- to-revenue ratio was c.13.7 per cent. “Excluding principal repayments, the interest and fee payments during Q3 ’23 amounted to $622 million, implying an annualised average interest rate of c. 5.97per cent, broadly com- parable with 6.0 per cent for full year 2022.” They, however, noted that the external debt service cost will likely remain in single digits because concessional loans from multi- lateral and bilateral lenders comprise around 63% of the total external debt stock.