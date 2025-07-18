‘Exchange Rate Volatilities Behind Non-implementation, Ratification Of Eco Currency’

There are indications that varying volatility in exchange rates of different countries under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is responsible for the unsuccessful implementation, ratification and adoption of Eco currency as a legal tender in the West African region, New Telegraph has learnt.

Consequently, non-implementation has resulted to a number of barriers inhibiting free flow of goods and services within the region, such as onerous regulations, weak payment platforms, security risks, high transportation costs, and corruption, thus making the region to experience low trade which has hampered economic growth and development.

The President of the West African Association for CrossBorder Trade, in Agro-forestry-pastoral, Fisheries products and Food, (WACTAF), Alhaji Salami Nasiru Alasoadura, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that a critical success factor would have been for West African countries to support the implementation of the eco (the proposed common currency for ECOWAS).

This will ease the burden of payment & forex fluctuation and the attendant impact on trade. Alasoadura said that despite these limitations, Nigeria was still held in high standard, especially in terms of setting policy direction on issues affecting the region.

According to him, variations in the exchange rate are the burning challenges facing the Eco currency in the West African region. Alasoadura said: “Let me answer the Eco currency question.

What happened to the Eco currency was simply the instability in the exchange rates of different countries, including the francophone states.

Because I went into ECOWAS to find out why the negotiation about single currency for the West African region broke down. It is because the exchange rate of Ghana and Nigeria is not the same.

“So many of these countries refused to agreed to a single currency (Eco) in ECOWAS region. So we only agreed on the Passport to ease movement around the ECOWAS region for ease of doing business.

“But even at that, we still having survived the issues of Residency of individuals who wish to relocate to each of these countries.”

He added: “If I tell you what Nigerians are going through in Accra Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, Liberia, Egypt, is not easy.

It was due to that incident that I was privileged along side some of my colleagues, went to the United Nations where we set up what was called Early Warning System to make us monitor each member nation citizens.”

The WACTAF boss admitted: “Quite a number of people still go there to drop materials for other matters and security complaints.

But I want to tell you it is still work in progress because a lot of activities have changed today that has compelled us to live together or pray together and we cannot do without me and I cannot do without you.

“And I think there is going to be many more activities involved that see changes which will bring countries together when you find out that you no longer need each other anymore.

“Forget about what ever story that happens to you now, you will find out you can’t go far that is the truth. “But these are the realities and you can’t change reality. You might be pretending that you don’t know that its exist, but people we move.