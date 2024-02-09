Exchange Rate: LCCI Plans Talks With FG on World Bank’s $1.5BN Loan

As the Federal Government opens discussion for a $1.5 billion World Bank funding to ease severe dollar shortage in the country, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that it will engage with government on the proposed loan deal if it is going to be beneficial to the Gross Do- mestic Product (GDP). Vice President of LCCI, Mrs. Jumoke Fashanu, in an inter- view with New Telegraph in Lagos, disclosed that the Chamber would be inviting the hierarchy of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shed light on the loan meant to cushion the effects. Fashanu described LCCI as a key stakeholders in the economy and as a responsive chamber, the interest and will of the country’s economy must be supreme in all ramifications.

According to her, the sum of $1.5 billion loan is huge and the chamber will be engaging and inviting the apex bank on this especially on modalities on servicing the debt. She said: “Being someone that is not privy on how they arrived at that figure ($1.5 billion), I think rather than for us in LCCI to make so much fuss about the value into the smallest digit, I think as a responsible citizen, we engage the government. “I will say the good thing is at LCCI, when we hold event and invite government officials, they are always anticipating and willing to come, and the year is just starting. “We are going to invite them for formal deliberations, so that you will see exactly how we will approach the government, how we will put forward as stakeholders, as people that have businesses in this country we are responsible and it is important to ask questions and get answers.”

Finance Minister, Wale Edun, had reported in a Bloomberg Television inter- view that government was currently discussing as much as $1.5 billion of World Bank funding to help ease a severe dollar shortage that has contributed to the naira’s steep decline. Edun said: “We’re hoping to get $1 billion or $1.5 billion from the World Bank” for budgetary support, Edun said in a Bloomberg Television inter- view with Francine Laqcua. “It is a matter of discussion at the moment, but we think we will get the support be- cause we are continuing with our reforms,” he said. On whether Nigeria needs more World Bank loan, the LCCI vice president stated: “I think that is the question in the minds of lots of Nigerians.

Do we need more money as loan for Nigeria? Definitely there is a funding gap. According to her, “when there is a gap, there has to be away to be able to meet up with debts, definitely, there will a funding gap. “So what are we suggesting, and what we will like to see as stakeholder in the economy, and Nigerian citizens, what we will like to see is that the government is being responsive to acknowledge the fact that indeed when you need money there is an alternative, which is in turning a lot of this funding requirements through equity.” On how Nigeria can get to that point, Mrs. Fashanu said: “Number one, even as it is, as individual, it is your credit ratings, so it is there for we suggest that to take that turn very quickly and set up that framework.

“That would not be achieved overnight, but we have been seen taking our country’s economy very seriously while even every country of the world is trying to see what we are trying to do. “The good thing is once Nigeria as a country succeeds, a lot of other nations are going to copy us. So what we are saying is yes, there is a funding requirements and it is important for us to service the debt. Since taking office in May, President Bola Tinubu has scrapped Nigeria’s costly fuel subsidies and relaxed its ex- change-rate policy. “The reforms have been welcomed by international investors, but caused a surge in the cost of living, with inflation hitting a 27-year high of 28.9 per cent in December and the naira slumping about 50 per cent in value against the dollar.

“What we’ve done with fuel subsidies, what we have done in terms of the foreign- exchange market reform, deserve support. “We’ve done enough and we deserve to be rewarded imminently. “Nigeria is also confident of having access to the euro- bond market and may look to tap it later this year, if rates move sufficiently lower.