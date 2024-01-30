Exchange Programme: 30 YABATECH students to study in China on scholarships

Some 30 engineering students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) are set to depart to Hangzhou Vocational and Technical College, China, on fully funded scholarships, marking a significant milestone in the academic exchange programme between the two institutions. This exciting development was disclosed by YABATECH Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul during a visit of executive members of the Joint Council Campus of National Association of Nigerian Students (JCC NANS) Lagos axis to the Rector in his office. The exchange programme, according to him, aligned with the ERECT Agenda of his administration, which aimed at reshaping academic, promoting skill acquisition and development by providing students with international exposure and training that will enhance their employability in Chinese companies both in China and globally.

Emphasising the college’s commitment to students’ welfare and academic development, Abdul highlighted various academic and vocational programmes put in place by the pioneer higher institution in Nigeria, which include the Student Working Scheme, where skilled students train their other colleagues and in turn receive payment for their services. He, therefore, reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to equipping students with relevant skills essential for the workforce and industry demands. The Rector said: “The institution is highly passionate in its determination to enhance students’ well-being because the students are the reasons the management is in existence, and without which the institution cannot function. “The institution is saddled with the responsibility of equipping the students with necessary and relevant skills to be adequately fit for the world of work and the needs of the industry. The Chairman of JCC, NANS Lagos axis, Alimi Lekan, in his remarks, said that they were in the college to show appreciation to the Rector for the good job he has been doing since assumption of office, and to make some requests on behalf of the association.

Alimi highlighted the importance of the youth as partners in progress and not only the future leaders, and requested a facelift for the YABATECH Students Union Building, improved electricity supply to the college, and solicited the college’s support for the association’s upcoming programme to be held at the college. Responding, the Rector assured the team that a committee had been established for the Students’ Union Building, which will be replaced with a modern multi-storey building to be named the Centre for Leadership and Engagement. Abdul also expressed the readiness of the management to address the issue of epileptic electricity supply to the college by adopting alternative energy sources, and ensure regular power distribution across classrooms, lecture halls, hostels, and other campus areas.