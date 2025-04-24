Excessive Water Intake Can Lead To Muscle Weakness –Dietitian Warns

Share

Oludayo Coates of the Dietetics and Nutrition Department of the Alimosho General Hospital Lagos has called for moderation in the intake of water to avoid complications associated with excessive consumption of water.

According to her, many people find it difficult to believe that excessive consumption of water is harmful to the body.

Coates explained that drinking excess water can lead to hyponatremia – an electrolyte abnormality caused by an excess of total body water when compared to total body sodium content.

The expert warned that the medical condition is life-threatening. She added that too much water intake can also result in a bloated stomach, muscle weakness and pain, vomiting, and drowsiness.

“Too much of everything is harmful, hence the need for moderation in our intake of water and food to ensure healthy living,” she said.

