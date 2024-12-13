Excesses Of Some Islamic Scholars Causing Disunity Among Muslim Ummah, Says Oluwo

Share

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, has alleged that excesses exhibited by some Islamic scholars are responsible for the disunity and disaffection in the Muslim community.

The Oluwo made this known over the weekend at a special prayer and National Merit Award ceremony organised by the Council of Muslim Organisations (CMO) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo was represented by the Akire of Ikire Ile, Oba Abdulazeez Olatunbosun Illufemiloye.The Oluwo commended the brains behind CMO, specifically lauding the roles played by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim SuluGambari in its formation.

Oba Akanbi, who lauded CMO for the laudable work, tasked the council to include checking the excesses of Islamic scholars in their duties. According to him, the actions of these extremist scholars are responsible for disunity in the ummah in Nigeria.

“This forum should be used to check the excesses of some Islamic clerics amongst us, and call them to order. Their action is bringing disunity to the Muslim ummah. Therefore, CMO should try and caution these over zealous people.

It is very important. Nobody can embarrass Islam; they will only end up embarrassing themselves,” the Akire of Ikire Ile said as he delivered the goodwill message of the Oluwo.

He also urged Islamic scholars to come out boldly to denounce idolatry and occultic practices, noting the trend of occultists alleging Islamic clerics of belonging to their fold is surprising and embarrassing.

“We now have among us kings that come out boldly to reject and distance themselves from idolatry and occultic practices. We tell this to the world.

So, we are so surprised to see these occultists dragging Islam to disrepute by alleging membership by some Muslims. It is embarrassing.

“We want our scholars to start shaming them by declaring boldly that they are not part of them. The Qur’an is very clear. In Suratul Baraqah, Allah says all believers should enter into Islam completely.

“I appeal to our scholars to start distancing themselves from their occultic practices,” he said. Don’t forget yourself while admonishing others, Oluwo reminds Islamic scholars Speaking further, the representative of the Oluwo said, “I can see that part of the programmes of CMO is da’wah.

Therefore, the third message from the Oluwo is that Islamic scholars should not forget themselves while encouraging others to be righteous.

They should not be scholars that tell people to practice what they say and ignore their actions. Islamic scholars should match their words with action and be worthy role models to their followers.”

At the event which was attended by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu; representative of Turaki of Ilorin Emirate Senator Saliu Mustapha; Deputy Chief Whip, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hajiya Yusuf Maryam Aladi; Olosi of Osi, Oba Soliu Abdulkareem; Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Ayinde Olanrewaju, among others, the Oluwo received a National Merit award from the Council of Muslim Organisations.

He was awarded alongside dignitaries including the Dan Amana of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Abdulkadir Olatunji Nagode; Alangua Opolo, Alhaji Zulqarnain AbdulRahman Bodunrin; former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia.

Others, it was gathered, are a retired Principal, Hajiya Salamat Oba; Personal Assistant to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulraheem Murtala; Baba Lagbaji, Sheikh Muhammadul Awwal Yusuf Abubakar; Imam Alalubosa, Sheikh Solihu Abdulkadir Yahya.

Earlier in his welcome address, Coordinator of CMO, Rtd Justice Idris Haroun revealed that the mandate was to foster peaceful coexistence among Islamic groups in Kwara State. He said the special prayer and national merit award ceremony is one of their activities at CMO.

“The Council of Muslim Organisations (CMO) was founded in 1999 by HRH, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, through the instrumentality of the pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, late Hon. Justice Abdulkadir Orire, with a mandate to facilitate peaceful coexistence among various religious groups and sects in Kwara State.

“CMO is saddled with the responsibility of playing the role of a unifying body, mouthpiece and representing organ for all Muslim organisations in Kwara State.

CMO has the obligation of, among others, promoting and defending the rights of Muslims, conducting duties that enhance harmony, unity, peaceful co-existence and understanding among Muslims and non-Muslims in the society within the construct of the divine message of mutual respect and human dignity as enjoined by Islam.”

