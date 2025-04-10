Excess Water Intake Can Lead To Death –Expert

Share

A medical doctor and nutritionist, Dr Modupe Akinyinka, has said excess water intake can lead to death.

Akinyinka, who works with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

She said water intoxication was a rare but serious health condition that could cause death.

According to her, as much as water intake is good for health, too much of it can actually cause some negative effects, of which, if not effectively managed, can result in death.

She noted that too much of anything was bad, advising that people should be taking enough but in moderation.

Akinyinka explained that an individual should take two to three litres of water per day, saying that proper spacing of the intervals/time at which the water would be taken was important.

She said: “Avoid excessive water intake, particularly when taken within a short period of time as it could cause water intoxication, which might result in death.”

