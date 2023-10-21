Exceptional Actions, Policies Are Crucial For Moving Nigeria Forward –Alimi

Mutiu Olakunle Alimi, a legal practitioner and the National Publicity Secretary of Legacy Forum, a civil society organization dedicated to fostering good governance, the rule of law, and democratic norms in Nigeria, has expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s capacity to deliver democracy’s dividends despite the prevailing challenges. As a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he addresses various national issues in a recent interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has taken it up with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his certificate from Chicago State University (CSU) and he even held a press conference on it recently, the Labour Party, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, also held a press conference, where he said that the president should reintroduce himself to the people, what are your views on these?

I am surprised that something that is subjudice and is before the apex court is being debated and people are giving it a kind of media trial. You can only have a court of competent jurisdiction to adjudicate on such issue. There are investigative agencies backed by the constitution to investigate and prosecute such matter.

There isn’t much that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has to tell us because, when you submit a petition to a court, it is expected that you allow the court to evaluate the evidence you have put before it. You don’t need to convince Nigerians on the matter. You might not like the person of the president, if you are a good advocate of the rule of law, let the law takes it course.

You have submitted whatever you got from anywhere you went to the court, the court has jurisdiction over it. We have justices of the Supreme Court, who are more than competent to adjudicate on it. Atiku Abubakar should allow the court to give its judgment and when this has been done, let it be acceptable to all Nigerians.

The 2023 General Elections are so unique in the history of Nigeria. Like I tell people, new generation of Nigerians are emerging. Whatever you want to accuse President Ahmed Tinubu of, go to court and as a believer in the rule of law, allow the court to do justice to it.

Atiku Abubakar alleged that President Tinubu had different ages in his primary school, and secondary school certificates as well as his international passport, don’t you think this will affect the image of Nigeria?

Let me correct something from that question, we are talking as if we are a society without law. Many people are looking at media trial without looking at the relevant laws of the country. The 1999 Constitution, as amended, provided for presumption of innocence until proven by a court of law. If you are not a court of competent jurisdiction, subject it to law.

Atiku should allow Tinubu to concentrate and lead the country to a meaningful destination because Nigerians are hungry. There are many controversies surrounding Atiku Abubakar too. What I am saying is that we should allow the court to adjudicate whatever allegation they have raised, if it has not been proven in a court of competent jurisdiction, then it is not yet established.

As it is today, Tinubu is the President of Nigeria and any lover of the country, who wishes the nation to move forward and for the people to be liberated from economic crisis and poverty everywhere, should support the President, give him ideas so that he can do the necessary things to lead the country out of its predicament.

When President Tinubu was campaigning, he did it under the mantra of a renewed hope, but five months after he got into office, it seems the hope of Nigerians is yet to be renewed, what does this say about his campaign promises?

What I can tell you is that, when you look at the antecedents of President Tinubu, you will see that he has the ability to deliver. Yes, we are approaching the fifth month of his being sworn-in as president of Nigeria, but he has taken many steps.

Look at the various appointments, and changes that he has made, this is why people like us are advocating and pleading with Nigerians to support this present government to succeed. He has not really deviated from his promises, he has not even spent six months from four years, but I can assure you that by the grace of God, President Tinubu will do his best and with the caliber of appointments he is making, we should give them some time,

we know that Nigeria is in an emergency situation, but I can assure you that by the grace of God, Tinubu and his appointees would do their best and at the end of four years, Nigerians would be happy that they have a president that understands their situation.

Looking at Tinubu’s economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of naira and with the First Lady saying that the president is not a magician, are you saying things will get better?

Let me remind you that during the campaign of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he explicitly said that he wasn’t a magician, but that he has what it takes to take the country out of the problems we are in. We have to be conscious of the fact that Tinubu recently came in as the President of the country, others have ruled the country since 1999; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was there for 16 years, Tinubu was not responsible for the refineries that are not working, he wasn’t responsible for the failure to complete the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and many important national roads across the nation.

But as a technocrat, and a good tactician that knows what it takes, who understands economic policies, good governance, which he has given the template in Lagos State, he will do well. When you compare Lagos with other states in Nigeria, you will give kudos to Tinubu. The population of Lagos was not as much as it is today, if the state had not been prosperous, people would not be trooping there to settle down.

But I can assure you that if we give him a chance, he will perform. He is not a magician, but that is not to exonerate him that he would not do something tangible, Nigerians should just give him time, he will do his best. This is why his detractors go about over his certificate and some other unsubstantiated allegations; they should put these aside and look at Nigeria holistically and let’s see how we can move this country forward.

There are a lot of exceptional circumstances and actions that should be taken for the country to move forward. He has assured us that by December some refineries would start working, let’s wait until that time. Tinubu was not responsible for the surge in the price of petroleum or for the refineries not to work.

He has come as a problem solver, and he has given a timeline. Everybody is feeling the pains, but will you blame Tinubu for unaccountable billions of dollars subsidy money under the opposition government? Tinubu has come and he has given his word that he is going to tackle all those problems and he will bring succor to Nigerians.