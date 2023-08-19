Except Chukwueze, Eagles Stars ‘Lost’ In Transfer Window

Football transfers can be crazy in most parts of the world especially Europe. England is particularly in the eyes of the world as the price tags on players and transfer fees go up almost every season. For example, Moises Caicedo completed move to Chelsea with a British record £115m switch from Brighton. The Blues paid an initial £100m, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons.

Also during the week, Romeo Lavia and Southampton agreed terms with Chelsea on a £58m move. No doubt, the Blues are big spenders in the market, the former Brit- ish record move was the transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the 2022/2023 season with a £106.8m tag. In the current window, Arsenal also secured the services of Deacon Rice from West Ham with £105m price which was £5m higher than the £100m move of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City in the 2021/2022 EPL season.

Another current ‘craze’ in the global football scene is the move to Saudi Arabia by top players. After Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in mid-season, many other top players have joined him in the current window. The 2023 summer transfer window has seen big-name players such as Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all move to clubs in Saudi Arabia for lucrative offers.

Other notable ones are as follows; Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli, Jordan Henderson – Al Ettifaq, Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad, N’Golo Kante – Al Ittihad, Ruben Neves – Al Hilal and Jota – Al Ittihad. During the week, Paris St-Germain agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons. It is a two year deal. Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru is also part of the Saudi train.

Onyekuru joined the Saudi Arabia outfit from Turkish side Adana Demirspor after scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances last season. The 26-year-old will wear jersey number 7 for his new club. He will link up with his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme at the club. Onyekuru had plied his trade in Belgium, Turkey, France, and Greece in the past. Samuel Chukwueze’s transfer from Villarreal to AC Milan is the top one for Nigerians stars this term.

His £20m move is the best by any Nigerian player and it is an upgrade in terms of the pedigree of the Serie A outfit. Interestingly, the Super Eagles forward opened his goal account for Milan in their pre-season game against Novara only last weekend. This move is the kind of move expected for Eagles stars rather than the free transfers and movements to rather lower leagues in Europe and other parts. The hottest Nigerian player currently is Victor Osimhen.

His name came up with as much as over £100m price tag on him by Napoli as top teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG interested in the striker. He even got a mouth-watering offer from Saudi and he turned it down. Osimhen is a pride of Nigeria in the current window. In other top transfers, Kenneth Omeruo moved from Spanish side Leganes to Kasimpasa in Turkey at £1m price just as Chidera Ejuke moved from CSKA Moscow to Antwerp of Belgium.

Victor Boniface also moved from Union SG to Bayer 04 with a price tag of £20.5m in the Bundesliga while Ola Aina moved from Torino in Italy to EPL side Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. Eagles defender and skipper, William Troost- Ekong, moved from Watford FC to PAOK with a fee of £1m. The two central defenders of the Eagles moved with a fee of £1m respectively and this speaks volumes of their value and quality in world football market.

It is important to state that most Eagles stars do not have good managers. It is sad that while Wilfred Ndidi was so hot, he could not move to a bigger team until Leicester eventually got relegated. He is now in the lower division with Kelechi Iheanacho. After relegation, the two could have moved to another top flight team in England of another European league if they have good managers. The activities of Nigerian stars in transfers every year always calls for concern.

Every Nigerian will be proud to have Eagles stars move with a high price tag to a top team. These players need to up their game and they also need better education on the management of their respective careers.