Examining Nigeria’s CPC Designation

The classification of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) came like a thunderbolt, tearing apart the political cocoon of the Bola Tinubu presidency and bringing breaches of leadership duties in the current Nigerian social contract. Nigeria, the giant of Africa, is in the news again for the wrong reason. But how did Nigeria get to this point? To facilitate electoral victory, Nigerian politicians often engage the services of thugs, criminals and extremists.

During the second tenure of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, many northern states enthroned Sharia law through which the persecution of Christians and non-Muslims are prosecuted on an almost daily basis in a secular Nigeria!

For instance and ironically too, alcoholic beverages are banned in the Sharia states, yet Northern governors who seize and destroy alcoholic beverages fall over themselves in their scramble for revenue generated from the same prohibited product. Much later, the late General Muhammadu Buhari, after several failed shots at the presidency finally succeeded in 2015.

However, the early concession of electoral victory by former President Goodluck Jonathan to Buhari doused whatever tension might have played out following his election victory. Rather than combating criminals through kinetic military programmes, the Buhari administration chose to handle them with kid gloves. The criminals, being mainly foreigners without a base in Nigeria, began to ask for land on which to settle and invest the dividends of their lucrative crimes.

The deradicalisation programme, which has been criticised as a decoy for the round tripping of insurgents back into the society, continues…

That was the genesis of Ruga in the Nigerian political vocabulary in the Buhari era. Because the infamous Ruga programme was vehemently resisted, the criminals joined forces with Boko Haram insurgents from the Borno axis whose jihadist ideology matched their cravings. A spate of unprovoked exterminatory attacks on non-Muslim local communities in various places especially Kaduna South, Plateau, Taraba and Benue states became daily occurrences.

Many locals were forced out of their farmlands and communities into internally-displaced persons’ (IDP) camps within and outside Nigeria. At all times, before, during and after these killings, all the security odds seemed to permanently favour the killers: Like General Theophilus Danjuma forewarned, bandits are never stopped before or during attacks; and they are never arrested after the attacks.

Even President Tinubu wondered about this when he visited Benue State over the Yelwata killings. Oftentimes, these assailants occupy the communities of their victims. For over two years, the changes in the security narratives expected from the Tinubu presidency have not come.

To the chagrin of ordinary Nigerians, his presidency refused to come down hard on the killers The de-radicalisation programme, which has been criticised as a decoy for the round tripping of insurgents back into the society, continues under the current administration. Reactions of the Tinubu presidency, the logic of government apologists and latterday patriots as well as the comments of those who welcome the possible foreign intervention in taking on the terrorists in Nigeria have been interesting.

As funny as it may sound, it is instructive that there is a consensus that not only Christians, but other Nigerians are also being killed by Boko Haram, armed herdsmen and bandits! It is disheartening that western perceptions seem to matter more than the lives of Nigerians to Nigerian leaders.

This could be why, upon the outcry of endangered Nigerians over time, the administration appeared insensitive and failed to take proactive steps like proper policing of the nation’s borders and prohibition of open grazing to end the menace of killer herdsmen like our West African neighbours Ghana did.

Nigerian security agencies for no reasons have remained largely manual and analogue in their operations. The intelligence arm of the security apparatchik seems to have become either dormant or complicit like General Danjuma had alleged.

The truth is that majority of ordinary Nigerians, who watch their kindred killed, their lands taken over and their lives endangered daily by strangers, will welcome interventions from anywhere should it help degrade the activities of these non-state actors in ensuring the protection of their lives, lands and patrimony. To them, pontification about sovereignty no longer matters.

Especially if the sovereign has failed to protect her citizens’ lives and rights. Like Nd’Igbo say: “If Ikenga will not serve its purpose, women could use it as firewood”.