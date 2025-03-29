Examining motif of resilience in ‘Bloom’ from Nkeiru Okeke’s ‘Silhouettes of longing’

Share

This poem, Bloom, is a masterful blend of vivid imagery, metaphor, and emotional depth, rooted in the poetic traditions that is at once tender and fierce. Here are some key literary devices that

contribute to the poem’s power:

The poem is rich in metaphor, with the most striking being the dual representations of womanhood as both “river” and “ember”. The river is not just a body of water, but a force of erosion and creation, symbolizing a woman’s ability to reshape and define the world around her.

The ember, in contrast, invokes both the quiet strength of something smouldering and the potential for explosive change. These metaphors create a dynamic tension between the passive

and active roles women embody.

The imagery in the poem is lush and transformative. Phrases like “a spill of gold braiding her hair” and “like dusk folding into the arms of night” evoke powerful natural scenes that emphasize the quiet majesty of womanhood. The phrase “to speak in a tongue woven from both wound and wonder” deepens the sense of woman as both a bearer of pain and a creator of beauty, tying her experience to the larger fabric of human history.

The sky is given human qualities in the line “the sky stretching its spine to make room for her arrival,” suggesting that nature itself adjusts to accommodate the woman’s presence, reinforcing

the idea of womanhood as a force of universal importance. Similarly, the woman is described as “cradling history in the curve of her collarbone,” a personification that links her personal journey

with the collective weight of the past.

The poem juxtaposes quiet and powerful images to represent the multifaceted nature of womanhood. For example, “not softened, not erased, but a quiet storm gathering its rain”

contrasts the quiet interiority of a storm with the eventual outpouring of emotion or action,

showing the latent strength beneath the surface. This juxtaposition highlights the tension between societal expectations of passivity and the true, dynamic power women possess.

The poet’s use of alliteration enhances the rhythm and flow of the poem. Lines such as “a bird

returning to a nest it built from the splinters of yesterday” and “to speak in a tongue woven from

both wound and wonder” create a musical quality that reinforces the poem’s reflective and almost

meditative tone. The repetition of consonant sounds also emphasizes key emotional moments in the poem.

The use of enjambment, particularly in the opening stanza, creates a fluid movement from one

thought to the next, as seen in “She steps into morning— / a spill of gold braiding her hair.” The

continuation of thought beyond the line break mimics the ongoing, unbroken nature of the

woman’s journey. It allows the reader to move seamlessly through the imagery without pause,

mirroring the way womanhood is both continuous and multifaceted.

The natural symbols in the poem—gold, dusk, rain, fire, and river—are not just ornamental; they

are symbols of transformation, resilience, and creation. Each image serves as a vessel for the

larger theme of womanhood’s dynamic and evolving nature. Gold, for instance, carries

connotations of value and purity, while dusk and fire evoke both quiet transitions and fierce

retribution.

There’s a subtle irony in the closing lines, where the poem shifts from a description of the woman as a quiet force to an image of her as a “quiet storm gathering its rain.” The “quiet” storm suggests that even in moments of internal stillness, there is an inevitable, unstoppable force within her that cannot be stifled.

The repeated use of “Some days” at the beginning of two stanzas echoes the fluctuating nature of

womanhood, reinforcing the sense that each day brings something new and unpredictable. This

technique helps the reader feel the nuances of the journey while reminding us that no singular

moment defines the entirety of the female experience.

In conclusion, ‘Bloom’, is a poem rich in literary devices that work harmoniously to craft a deeply layered, emotionally resonant portrait of womanhood. The metaphors, symbolism, and

careful use of sound and rhythm all contribute to the creation of a world where womanhood is both a quiet, internal journey and an outward, unstoppable force.

