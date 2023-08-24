Examining Monetary, Fiscal Authorities’ Role In Taming Economy

The current state of the economy calls for collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Consistent rise in inflation, weak purchasing power are currently responsible for Nigeria’s fragile and weak economy. Due to persistent rise in the price of food and services, the purchasing power of average Nigerian has crashed. Daily, Nigerians in their mass agonise over higher cost of living.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) using its monetary policy tools, and the fiscal authority, using policy pronouncement and implementation, are united in attack to tame and slide inflation from persistent surge. It’s a herculean task. Inflationary pressure keeps unyielding surge month in month out, with no sign of halting the pace. There is no stability in price of items and services. Prices of items and services change every other day.

Inflation outlook

Nigeria’s economy has been confronted with actuate inflationary pressure every month in the last one year going by the monthly inflation report of National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. In a recently released inflation rate by NBS for July 2023, Nigeria’s headline inflation soared to 24.08 per cent, the highest leap recorded in 2023. In previous months (June), inflation rose to 22.79 per cent. In May 2023 inflation rose to 22.41 per cent.

The rate showed an increase of 0.19 per cent points when compared to April 2023 headline inflation rate. Both food and others essential services continuously add prices on monthly basis. Halting of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural address of May 29 triggered increase on price of every item. Following the announcement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per liter, indicating almost 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The pump price went up a second time last month; selling between N617 to N620 per liter. The upward adjustment in fuel pump prices, occasioned by fuel subsidy removal, led to an unprecedented increase in transportation cost both in intra and intercity transport. Airfares and other transportation cost shut higher. The higher transportation cost led to increases in food prices and other essential services, including but not limited to accommodation. Nigerians in their majority are experiencing hardships as they struggle to cope with current economic reality worsen by fuel subsidy removal.

Tightening noose on inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) isn’t aloof to the surging inflation. The bank is squaring to rein it in from further surge. At the last three meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), CBN consistently re- viewed upward its anchor lending rate, known as MPR, ostensibly to rein in inflation. At the last MPC meeting in July, the bank raised the lending rate (MPR) by 25 basis points from 18.50 in May 2023 to 18.75 in July as it battles inflationary pressure.

Regrettably, the apex bank’s action is yet to achieve the desired impact. At the last MPC, Acting CBN Governor, Mr. Folashodun A. Shonubi, faulted the assertion that the bank’s consistent tightening had yet to make impact on inflation. “It has made quite a lot of difference. In the previous MPC, we have indicated and shown that every time we have had a rate increase it has actually moderated the rate of inflation. But that’s not all we have been doing.

During this MPC, we had quite a lot of time talking about inflation; talking about the various tools and mechanism we could use to manage inflation. “We agreed that one of the key challenges now, was the liquidity overhang. We need to look at the various tools we had. In addition to interest rate hike, we’ve also come up with various ways to tighten the liquidity because we believe that if the liquidity surface actually runs across not just inflation, but also have some impact on the exchange rate and other part of the economy.

I can confirm that it is not only rate change that we are looking at to moderate inflation, we are looking at every tool in the box that will help us reduce liquidity and that should have a positive impact on reining in inflation,” he said.

Propping up purchasing power

Over time, due to many socio- economic vagaries, the naira has lost massively to other international currencies like the United States’ dollar, United Kingdom pounds, and the euro. Purchasing power is the val- ue of a currency expressed in terms of the number of goods or services that one unit of money can buy. The naira has weakened over time due to inflation. Over time, rising prices decrease the number of goods or services naira can buy.

The CBN is vested with the authority to safeguard the naira. The worth of a country’s currency is determined by many factors, including but not limited to investment flow into the country in terms of goods it exports. Nigeria is a mono resource income nation. Crude oil is her major commodity of export. It’s exported in raw form, with no value addition. This limits the inflow of dollar and other international currencies into her economy.

Over time, the local currency lost massively to other international currencies. The CBN is joggling many options aimed at revving up the naira to the dollar and other international currencies. This is in addition to the steps being taken to tame activities of currency speculators at the parallel market commonly known as black market. The activity of currency speculators, it is believed, accounts for wide margin between official rate and parallel market rate.

The CBN boss, Shonubi, at various fora expressed apex bank’s readiness to reverse the slide of the naira. Speaking of moves by the bank to arrest the widening margin between naira and dollar when he visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently, Shonubi was confident that naira would shape up. “Mr President is very concerned about some of the goings on in the foreign exchange market.

One of the things we discussed is what could be done to stabilize and what could be done to improve the liquidity in the market; and also the goings on in the various other markets, including the parallel market. “He’s concerned about its impact on the average person. Unfortunately a lot of activities that we do, which are purely local, are still referenced to exchange rates in the parallel market. We’ve discussed and I’ve shared with him what we’re doing to improve supply. If you look at the official mar- ket, you’ll find that market has been fairly stable and the spreads of the difference have not fluctuate as much.

“We do not believe that the changes going on in the parallel market are driven by pure economic demand and supply, but are touched by speculative demand from people. “Some of the plans and strategies, which I’m not at liberty to share with you, means sooner rather than later, the speculators should be careful because we believe the things we’re doing, when they come to fruition, may result in significant losses to them,” he said. Effective last week, naira began to firm up gradually against the dollar both at Investors’ & Exporters’ FX Window (I&E FX Window) and the parallel segment.

Palliative support

To lessen the hurting impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians, and to complement mon- etary policy authorities’ effort to tame inflationary pressure, the Federal Government last week approved N5 billion each to all the states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, made the announcement in Abuja last Thursday when he spoke to State House correspondents at the end of a National Economic Council meeting. In addition to the fund, Zulum said the Federal Government also released five trucks of rice each to the 36 state governors.

Explaining further, Governor Zulum said the state governors were expected to procure 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilisers. He noted that 52 percent of the funds was given to the state governments as grants with 48 percent as loans. To bring members of the organised labour movement into the fold, the Federal Government set up a committee, made up of the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor AbdulRazaq Abdul- Rahman of Kwara State among others. The Committee was mandated to engage leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the latter’s push for palliatives due to the subsidy removal.

Last line

The current condition of the economy calls for collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities to work in harmony in bailing out the economy from its current position.