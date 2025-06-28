Examining Functions Of Legislature, Use Of Instruments

Comparing legislatures is a herculean task because existing researches in this regard are not only few but have been largely focused upon the American legislatures and western European legislatures, especially the British Parliament. More so, a little research exists on legislatures in emerging democracies and the existing research focuses only on the national parliaments and not inclusive of the sub-national or state legislatures which often determine the political development at the centre. This flaw has made the literature in the field of legislative behaviour to be frequently criticized by scholars for its failure to be truly comparative. Comparative studies of legislatures are more expensive and more difficult to execute, especially when the researcher intends to undertake a holistic comparative analysis of legislatures worldwide. It is practically impossible to undertake comparative research of legislatures by approaching them individually. The resources and time to do this will be enormous.

“Given these impediments, it took me about three years to research this book. The works of Phillips Norton, Michael Shaw, Michael Mezey, Phillips Laundy, and the National Democratic Institute, on comparative legislatures, were very inspirational. These rare legislative materials could not have been made possible for my research, but for the invaluable assistance offered by my firm friend, Randy Weeks, a member of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly and Melissa Bennett, the head of Saskatchewan Legislative Library, Canada,” notes the author.

He added that the desire to write this book was premised on the need to reduce the dearth of literature on comparative legislatures in modern time, noting also that in writing this book, he had to become a recluse, rummaging through the internet every moment looking for veritable information for his research.

Besides his 15 years’ experience on legislative study and practice, he also consulted many seasoned and notable practitioners of legislative practice and procedures for insights and useful advice.

This book is therefore a research work that examines and compares legislatures in old and emerging democracies. It looks at the conceptual definitions of legislature and parliament, their classification; their differences and similarities in practice and procedure; their remunerations and committee systems, focusing on the impact of legislature/parliament on good governance in both developed and underdeveloped countries. The book is a new paradigm that critically examines the conceptual and contextual notions of legislature, its practices and procedures in both emerging and advanced democracies. It questions why legislature seems not to be given needed supports in countries with emerging democracy and traces the perceived failure of legislature in most underdeveloped countries to inchoate democratic practice and behaviour.

Divided into seven chapters, the first chapter looks at the rudimentary meanings of legislature and parliament and the differences between them. It further looks at the classifications of legislatures by different scholars, listing the legislatures of the world, expatiating on the contributory factors to their adoption of unicameral or bicameral status. It underlines the nexus between federalism, federation and legislature, highlighting how legislature is constituted by election, the roles, powers and limits of the Members of the legislature and how the Members may exit the legislature in different countries Chapter Two of the book discusses one of the main functions of legislature- Bill making. It elucidates on legislative- executive relations during bill making, comparing different processes adopted by different legislatures in the passage of bills.

Chapter Three looks at the committee systems in different legislatures. It examines the meanings, types, powers and limits of committee system in different legislatures.

The use of legislative instruments in parliaments is the focus of Chapter Four. It defines legislative instruments and how they are used in conveying legislative decisions in different legislatures.

Chapter Five of the book looks at the meanings of budget, its preparation, significance, processes and procedures of its presentation and passage in parliaments of the world.

Chapter Six x-rays the legislative rewards of legislators across the globe. It investigates what informed adoption of the quantum of salaries or rewards that legislators of different countries earn. It also questions whether or not the reward systems are inconsonance with human development indices of the people the parliaments represent.

Chapter Seven, the last chapter of the book, investigates the raison d’etre for the establishment of legislative institutions in any social milieu that adopts democratic governance, underscoring how active or weak legislatures act as checks and balance on executive power and addressing poverty, unemployment, infant and maternal mortality rate, disease, inequality, illiteracy, marginalization and underdevelopment in their differing societies.