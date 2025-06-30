Examine King Solomon Edi’s Actions, Group Tells Diri

A Forum known as the International Human Rights Protection Services (IHRPS) has called on the Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri to examine the activities of the His Royal Majesty, Somolon Ebifitei Edi, the Paramount Ruler of Koluama Clan in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State.

In a petition sent to the governor, copies of which were sent to the Assistant Inspector General of Zone 16, Bayelsa State and the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, the group accused the King of taking actions which are capable of disrupting peace and violating some human rights in the clan.

The petition which was signed by Ambassador Dr. Charles Omni, Special Envoy for West Africa, (IHRPS) and made available to New Telegraph yesterday, alleged that the King rules Koluama clan like his personal empire, stating that he rules without any guiding constitution or accountability structure.

The petition stated complains from members of the clan regarding the monarch’s alleged imposition of non-indigenes as traditional rulers in communities outside their origins; a specific case being the alleged installation of Lloyd Sese.