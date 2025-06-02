Examination: Mother, Hoodlums Attack Vice Principal

Share

The Ondo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a mother and hoodlums who beat the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Mr. Alexander Rotifa, for preventing malpractices during the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

The Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has deployed a tactical team under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack on Rotifa to prevent malpractices during the examination.

Rotifa, the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre had during a routine inspection during the ongoing West African WAEC) examinations, confiscated a mobile phone from an SS3 student, Elisha Wisdom, in compliance with the guidelines of conduct of examination, which prohibited the use of mobile phones during examinations.

Irked by the action of the Vice Principal, the mother of the student was alleged to have hired hoodlums and former students who assaulted the victim outside the school premises.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Chioma Avbayeru, who confirmed the attack, said trouble started when Mr. Rotifa, during a routine inspection, confiscated a mobile phone from an SS3 student, Elisha Wisdom.

Mrs. Avbayeru said: “Normally, we search all students before exams. That day, the Vice Principal found a phone on Elisha, brought it to me, and I kept it in my office per procedure. Later, the boy hovered around my office, clearly attempting to retrieve the phone, but I reminded him of the rules—that he would only get the phone back after his NECO exams.

“The situation escalated later that Thursday after a heavy downpour had driven most staff and students indoors. Around school closing hours, the student’s mother stormed into the premises, demanding the immediate return of her son’s phone, claiming it was her business line. I told her that no student was allowed to bring phones to school, but she became furious. After failing to retrieve it from me, she went to confront Mr. Rotifa.”

The confrontation, she said turned violent. Although the phone was eventually released on the directive of the school’s director in a bid to defuse the tension, she said the incident took a darker turn later that evening.

Share