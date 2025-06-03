Examination Malpractice: Police Arrest Mother, 4 Others For Assault

Share

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested Mrs. Dorcas Asije, mother of Wisdom Elisha, for allegedly assaulting the Vice Principal, Mr Alexander Rotifa, of Complete Child Development Centre in Akure, the state capital, for preventing malpractices during the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the command also arrested four other suspects for the attack on Mr Rotifa.

The Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has deployed a tactical team under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack on Rotifa who prevented malpractices during the examination.

Rotifa, had during a routine inspection during the ongoing West African WAEC) examinations, confiscated a mobile phone from an SS3 student, Elisha Wisdom, in compliance with the guidelines of conduct of examination, which prohibits the use of mobile phones during examinations.

Irked by the action of the Vice Principal, the mother of the student was alleged to have hired hoodlums and former students who assaulted the victim outside the school premises.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Chioma Avbayeru, who confirmed the attack, said trouble started when Mr. Rotifa, during a routine inspection, confiscated a mobile phone from an SS3 student, Elisha Wisdom.

Mrs. Avbayeru said: “Normally, we search all students before exams. That day, the Vice Principal found a phone on Elisha, brought it to me, and I kept it in my office per procedure.

Later, the boy hovered around my office, clearly attempt – ing to retrieve the phone, but I reminded him of the rules—that he would only get the phone back after his NECO exams.”

“The situation escalated later that Thursday after a heavy downpour had driven most staff and students indoors. Around school closing hours, the student’s mother stormed into the premises, demanding the immediate return of her son’s phone, claiming it was her business line.

I told her that no student was allowed to bring phones to school, but she became furious. After failing to retrieve it from me, she went to confront Mr. Rotifa.”

The confrontation, she said turned violent. Although the phone was eventually released on the directive of the school’s director in a bid to defuse the tension, she said the incident took a darker turn later that evening.

According to her, Mr. Rotifa was attacked around 8 p.m. near his residence, which is located close to the school. Her words “He came to our house, covered in blood.

His eyes were swollen, his face was bleeding, and he was in a terrible state. He said he was dragged from a vehicle and beaten mercilessly.”

Mrs. Avbayeru claimed that the assailants believed to include the student, a former student of the school, and their mother, had previously issued threats to Mr. Rotifa.

The principal confirmed that Mr. Rotifa had been taken to the hospital and would hopefully be discharged soon, but he remains unreachable and is deeply traumatised by the ordeal.

