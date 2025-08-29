Ex-Zamfara Senator Resigns From APC

Kabiru Marafa, a former Senator from Zamfara Central, on Friday, announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing his supporters in a video making rounds on social media, the former lawmaker accused the party of dividing its members in Zamfara State.

According to Marafa, the betrayal and division within the APC were so severe that he decided to resign from the APC after days of consultation.

Marafa said: “I want to use this medium to inform my supporters in Zamfara State, north and Nigeria as a whole that after a series of meetings with my people for about two days regarding the issue of politics starting from two years back of the APC government, we feel it is necessary to inform the public that APC as a party has betrayed and cheated us in Zamfara state and Nigeria.

“In the state, the betrayal is at its highest peak because since Bala Buni took over the affairs of the party from former governor Matawalle, they have not held a single meeting up till this moment.

“The party has been divided into two parts: one part is for Bala Buni and the other is for Matawalle. This is two years and six months now, we ask them to resolve their differences, and nothing has been done.”