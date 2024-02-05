Ex-Yobe gov, Bukar Ibrahim, dies in S’Arabia at 73

The former governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has died. He was 73. He died yesterday in Saudi Arabia after a protracted illness, a source who preferred anonymity claimed. Another source close to the family posted on his Facebook page, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. “Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim has passed away just now in Makkah. May Allah grant him peaceful repose and Jannatul Firdaus as his final abode Amin Thumma Amin.”

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, has expressed shock and regret at the death of the former statesman. Announcing the death of the former governor, Buni, through his DG, Press, and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed said Ibrahim died while receiving treatment for a protracted illness in Saudi Arabia and will be buried there. Buni further directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honour.

“This is a huge loss for us at this time, but that is the wish of Allah, our creator. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannatu Firdaus,” the governor prayed. He, therefore, called on the people and friends of Yobe State to join his family, the government, and the people of the state to pray for the repose of the soul of the former governor.