Ex-WTO Envoy’s Plea for Repatriation Ignored After Court-backed Judgment

After nine years of waiting and repeated legal victories, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), David Ademola Adejuwon, remains unpaid his statutory repatriation entitlements by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, a situation that has drawn public concern and legal condemnation.

Despite a categorical ruling by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on March 12, 2024, ordering the Ministry to pay the outstanding allowances, the former envoy has continued to face administrative inertia.

Ambassador Adejuwon, who served the country for 35 years and was recalled from Geneva in 2016, insisted that the Ministry’s failure to comply with the court’s order is both humiliating and deeply unjust.

“The embarrassment and trauma my family has been subjected to is better imagined than being experienced,” Adejuwon lamented in a letter to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Jumoke Oduwole. “It has resulted in impaired health for me and my spouse,” he said.

His petition to President Bola Tinubu, dated April 29, 2024, asked for an immediate intervention and enforcement of the court’s decision.

In the letter titled “Judgment on Suit No. NICN/ABJ/301/2017 – A Reminder,” the former envoy pleaded for an executive directive compelling the Ministry to fulfil its legal obligations.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Ayodele Obaseki-Osaghae of the NICN, the court ruled that Ambassador Adejuwon is entitled to his repatriation allowance and other associated benefits.

The judge emphasised that no legitimate reason had been given for the prolonged delay in payment, describing the Ministry’s treatment of the Ambassador as degrading.

“The claimant served and represented Nigeria as Ambassador/Resident Representative to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

“He ought not to be treated in this degrading manner, having served his country meritoriously.

“No Nigerian Ambassador/Envoy should be subjected to this type of embarrassment,” Justice Obaseki-Osaghae stated.

The court ordered that all payments be made within 30 days, with interest accruing at a rate of 15 per cent per annum thereafter.

It further awarded N400,000 to Adejuwon for the Ministry’s frivolous counterclaims and dismissed the Ministry’s defence for lacking merit.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae’s judgment criticised the Ministry’s actions, noting that Adejuwon had been subjected to discriminatory treatment compared to his predecessors.

The judge declared that such administrative inconsistencies and failure to follow established protocols undermine Nigeria’s global reputation.

“The Ministry, as part of the Executive Arm of Government, must abide by the Foreign Service Rules. It can do better than this for the image of Nigeria,” the court held.

The legal battle began in 2017 when Adejuwon sued the Ministry after several years of fruitless attempts to retrieve his entitlements.

The Ministry initially appealed the NICN ruling but later retracted its intention to pursue the appeal, instead offering an out-of-court settlement.

In a letter dated February 28, 2025, the Ministry, through its Director of Legal Services, Foluso Akinlonu, expressed readiness for an amicable resolution.

“The Ministry is taking necessary steps towards sourcing funds to pay or liquidate the judgment debt, as soon as possible,” the letter stated.

However, no payment has been made to date.

Adejuwon’s legal representatives, Omega Reigns Chambers, responded in a follow-up letter dated April 2, 2025, seeking clarification on the disbursement timeline.

“We have yet to receive the judgment debt payment or any update regarding the status of the disbursement as indicated in your letter,” wrote lead counsel, Peter Kayode Abodunrin.

In his correspondence to President Tinubu, Ambassador Adejuwon called for the establishment of a high-level administrative panel comprising representatives from the Presidency, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Accountant General, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He urged the panel to assess the legal and administrative issues involved and provide recommendations that align with the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“I just returned with my wife recently from Canada, where we went for medical treatment, supported by family and friends.

“It’s been three months now since I got a letter from your Ministry. I look forward to an early settlement of the judgment debt without any further delay, please,” Adejuwon wrote.

