Ex-worker files N492m suit against Nicon Insurance

Akintunde, former Assistant General Manager (AGM), Technical of NICON Insurance Company Limited, has filed a N492 million suit against the company over allegations bordering on backlog of unpaid salaries and other entitlements. Akintunde, in an amended suit marked: NICN/ABJ/264/2023 filed at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, prayed the court to declare that his former employer was in breach of the terms of the contract of employment with him.

The former staff, who said he had discharged his duties effectively and consistently from the time of his employment till the date of his disengagement on July 13, 2022, averred that his employment termination was unlawful and without any justifiable basis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Akintunde is the claimant, NICON Insurance Company Limited is the sole defendant in the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr. Noah Ajare. Akintunde, in a statement of claim, alleged that the insurance company did not pay his six months backlog of salaries before the unlawful termination of his employment.

He also said that the firm was still holding among other things; his terminal benefit, the unremitted pension deducted from his salary for several months, and the mandatory employers contribution to his Pension Fund Account (PFA) for the period of over four years he worked with them. The claimant said though he was not denying his obligation to pay back the N3, 099,401.88 net debt owed his former employer which NICON Insurance paid on his behalf while he was in its service, he said the organisation too should do a proper accounting of his entitlements and make provisions for all the financial benefits due to him.