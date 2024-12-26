Share

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju-Ken Ohanenye, has finally broken her silence on her dismissal from office by President Bola Tinubu on October 23, 2024.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ohanenye reflected on her tenure, controversies, and accomplishments during her year-long stint in office.

Ohanenye’s term was marked by significant controversies, including her threat to sue the United Nations (UN) over alleged mismanagement of funds earmarked for Nigeria.

Despite this, she expressed no regrets about her actions, emphasizing her commitment to fulfilling her responsibilities.

“I had a duty to ensure things were done right, and I’m glad I didn’t compromise.

“I have no regrets about how I performed my duties as Minister of Women Affairs.”

She highlighted several initiatives she championed, such as mobile courts and rescuing young girls from street hawking.

She noted that these efforts were largely unfunded by the government.

Ohanenye revealed that over ₦200 million was raised through donations from Nigerians on October 15, just weeks before her dismissal.

“When I called on Nigerians for support, I was overwhelmed by their response.

“Many gathered at the villa to donate funds to aid vulnerable citizens,” she shared.

However, she explained that her sacking prevented her from utilizing the funds.

This however prompted her to instruct the ministry’s secretary to initiate a reversal of the donations.

Ohanenye was one of five ministers removed in October, alongside Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (Housing and Urban Development).

Her dismissal followed months of scrutiny over her leadership style and decisions in office.

Despite the challenges, Ohanenye maintained that she did her best during her tenure.

“The impact of my work speaks for itself. I gave it my all, and I have no regrets.”

