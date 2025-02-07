Share

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has stirred reaction on social media as she joins the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

Kennedy-Ohanenye joined Nollywood a few months after being sacked by President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that Kennedy-Ohanenye was appointed as Minister in August 2023, and removed alongside four others in a cabinet reshuffle on October 23, 2024.

READ ALSO:

However, the politician who was once a lawyer and entrepreneur has now shifted her focus to filmmaking barely four months after her removal from the cabinet.

Announcing her acting career on her X handle on Thursday, the former minister shared a video of her latest project.

Meanwhile, Kennedy joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and emerged the party’s first female presidential aspirant in 2023, before ultimately withdrawing to support Tinubu.

Watch video with link below;

https://x.com/barrujukennedy/status/1887183473766527285?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us: