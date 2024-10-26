Ex-Women Affairs Minister Declares Support For Tinubu

Share

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has reaffirmed her unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite her sacking on Wednesday, October 23.

The former minister who spoke in a passionate statement issued on her verified X handle on Saturday emphasized her belief in Tinubu’s mission to transform Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ohanenye was recently dismissed from her role during a cabinet reshuffle by Tinubu.

Despite her dismissal, Ohanenye expressed optimism and pledged to stand by the President in what she described as a “Highly Spiritual Movement that no human being can stop.”

Reflecting on her time as Minister, Ohanenye publicly thanked Tinubu days after her removal.

The Ex Minister showed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in Tinubu’s administration.

Today’s declaration marks a continuation of her loyalty and dedication to Tinubu’s vision, despite the recent cabinet changes.

She called on Nigerians to remain hopeful while reaffirming her belief that Tinubu is “destined to fix Nigeria.”

“Let’s be optimistic,” Ohanenye urged, adding that she will fight alongside Tinubu “to the last” to achieve a prosperous nation.

Her comments have sparked discussions across social media, with many commending her patriotism and resilience.

As Nigeria faces economic challenges and ongoing reforms under Tinubu’s leadership, Ohanenye’s statement showed the enduring support among some of the President’s former appointees, reflecting confidence in his administration’s vision for a better Nigeria.

