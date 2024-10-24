New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex-Women Affair Minister…

Ex-Women Affair Minister Thanks Tinubu For Opportunity To Serve

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Thursday thanked President Bola Tinubu for the privileged to serve as Minister.

Ohanenye described  the opportunity to serve in Tinubu’s government as an honour and privilege to have contributed to the nation’s development

According to her, she remains committed to serving Nigeria and will do her best to contribute to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ohanenye was among the five ministers sacked by President Bola Tinubu following the 19th Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday

In her place, President Tinubu reappointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister for Women Affairs,

She further thanked the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her guidance and support during her tenure as Minister, which she noted was instrumental to her success.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye also thanked Nigerians for their unwavering support, adding that the confidence and trust in her were a source of inspiration.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Adelabu Escapes Tinubu’s Sack List Amid Persistent National Grid Collapse
Read Next

PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s New Ministerial Appointments
Share
Copy Link
×