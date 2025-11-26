Ex-Werder Bremen Stars Back Boniface Amid Challenging Phase

Former Werder Bremen forwards Claudio Pizarro and Martin Harnik have voiced their faith in Nigerian international Victor Boniface, calling on the club to back him as he seeks to overcome his goalless start to the season.

The 24-year-old striker, who joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window.

Since his move, he has yet to find the back of the net in his first nine appearances for the club.

He has only managed one assist and has been criticised for his poor performance this season, which has led to his omission from the Nigerian national team.