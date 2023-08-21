Ex-Water Resources minister, Shagari, dumps PDP for APC

Ex-Minister of Water Resources Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Shagari, who was formally received by the Sokoto State APC Secretary Abubakar Digogo Yabo, was the longest-serving Minister of Water Resources in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s cabinet. He was a founding member of the PDP.

Yabo confirmed that Shagari, a former Deputy Governor, had received his party membership card. But Sokoto PDP described Shagari’s defection as a betrayal. Spokesman Hassan Sanyinawal said the exminister’s defection would not in any way affect the progress of the party