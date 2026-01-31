Ex-VP, Atiku’s Children Marry At Abuja Nat’l Mosque

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Friday, January 30 gave out two of his children in marriage at the National Mosque in Abuja.

In a post on X, Atiku announced the joint wedding ceremony of his son, Abubakar Atiku Jnr and his daughter, Hafsat Atiku.

Atiku said the weddings gave him immense pleasure as his daughter, Hafsat, was given in marriage to Umar Farouk Imam, whom he described as the son of his older brother, Admiral Murtala Nyako, while his son, Abubakar Atiku Jnr, married Asma’u Abdul’aziz Nyako, daughter of his friend, Kashim Ibrahim Imam.

The marriages according to him were conducted by close associates and longtime friends, with General Aliyu Gusau officiating Hafsat’s wedding, while Alhaji Kwairanga Jada presided over the marriage of Abubakar Jnr.

“By the hands of my close associates and friend, General Aliyu Gusau, my daughter Hafsat was given in marriage to her spouse, Umar Farouk Imam.

“My son Abubakar Atiku Jnr took his bride, Asma’u Abdul’aziz Nyako, through my friend Alhaji Kwairanga Jada,” he said.

Atiku said he is confident that the unions would further strengthen his longstanding family ties with the families of the late Admiral Murtala Nyako and that of Kashim Ibrahim Imam.

“I have no doubt that these marriages will further strengthen the longstanding family ties established with my older brother, Admiral Murtala Nyako, and my friend, Kashim Ibrahim Imam,” he said.

He appreciated the guests who attended the event and those who supported the families.