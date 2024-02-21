Ex-VON DG Calls For Uzodinma Removal As PGF Chairman

Reacting to the crisis that has emanated from the governorship primary of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Senator Osita Okechukwu has called for the removal of Governor Hope Uzodinma as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

According to him, the governorship primary conducted by the Imo State governor in Edo State was a shamble to have produced three candidates.

Okechukwu said the PGF chairman would have confined himself to governance and advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how to bring Nigeria out of the economic quagmire.

Okechukwu, who is a foundation member of APC in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday appealed to the Progressive Governors Forum to as a matter of urgent national importance remove Hope Uzodinma as chairman for the mismanagement of Edo State Gubernatorial Primary election which regrettably produced three candidates, a sordid scenario not befitting of a progressive party.

He wondered why Hope Uzodimma who bungled a similar assignment in Edo 2020 should be given a second assignment and asked how much more malfeasance do we still expect from my big brother before he is eased out of vital assignments.

He posed critical questions among which are: how can a sane Chairman of APC Governors Forum deliberately breach the extant laws by announcing results with impunity; albeit consigned to the dustbin his elementary knowledge that it is the sole duty of the Returning Officer?

“For me, it is obvious that Uzodinma seems not to understand the demands of his office as Progressive Governors Forum, but chooses to meddle with political assignments, which amounts to chasing a rat while the house is on fire.

“Moreover, our party should take serious steps to quickly repair the monumental damage that Governor Hope Uzodinma has done to the image of our national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, whom he cajoled into endorsement of his cancelled shambolic primary election,”

Enumerating the serial misfortune harvested by the Imo State Governor, Okechukwu narrated how APC’s misfortunes started with Anambra State gubernatorial primary election which Uzodinma mangled and metastasised during the party’s Congressional elections in the Southeast zone in 2022, which he pocketed.

He stated: “Then as if that ugly prelude to the 2023 general elections was not enough, Governor Uzodinma generated hatred, rancour, malcontents and alienated APC membership long before Peter Obi’s factor.”

“The summary of Uzodimma’s woeful leadership is the 2023 presidential election results in the Southeast, which posted dismal outcomes:

Abia-8,914 against 85,058 in 2019, Anambra-5,111 against 33,298 in 2019, Ebonyi-42,402 against 90,726 in 2019, Enugu-4,722 against 54,423 in 2019 and Imo-66,406 against 140,463 in 2019.” Okechukwu submitted.