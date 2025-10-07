Ex-Virgin Nigeria Staff Unite To Chart Strategic Aviation Future

They came in their numbers. It was a day they looked forward to. Old friends, colleagues reunited with one purpose in mind: To preserve their legacy, renew their sense of purpose and their incredible love for aviation. Among all, they were still nostalgic about the carrier that brought them together 14 years after the demise of Virgin Nigeria Airways.

The former staff came together in Lagos to chart a strategic course for future aviation investments. The gathering, tagged “Virgin Unite,” went beyond nostalgia. It was held in honour of the airline’s staff and its founder, Sir Richard Branson, and became a platform for charting new opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Ex-staff flew in from Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Abidjan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, and beyond, underscoring the enduring bond and pride shared by those who once carried the Virgin Nigeria banner. Coordinator Gabriel Solomon emphasised that while the airline may be gone, its spirit remains alive. “Our main target is to come together to bring bold and impactful ideas to life,” Solomon said.

“We may be too old to return to the ramp, but we can invest and build a solid brand modelled after Virgin Nigeria’s discipline, training standards, and high service,” he added. Members are currently evaluating whether to formalise their group as a cooperative or non-governmental organisation (NGO), with lawyers reviewing the best option to align with regulatory requirements.

A new website is also under development to streamline communication, track initiatives, and reduce the reliance on scattered social media messages. “The platform will serve as a hub for our projects and milestones,” Solomon added. “It reflects our commitment to combining tradition with modern tools to achieve sustainability.”

The group’s journey dates back to July 31, 2017, when exstaff first reunited with the vision to reconnect, collaborate, and do business together. That spirit, Solomon said, has endured despite members moving in and out of the fold. “Seeing this number gathered here shows this family is here to stay forever.

That is exactly what we will do,” he said, praising the resilience of members who have kept the bond alive. Launched in 2004 as Nigeria’s flagship airline in partnership with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Nigeria quickly gained recognition for professionalism and service excellence.

After rebranding as Nigerian Eagle and later Air Nigeria, the airline eventually shut down following ownership and management changes. The reunion was coordinated by a planning committee led by Michael Chikeka (Chairman) with members Emem Ettete, Joy Ogbebo, Toni Ukachukwu, Davids Odeyemi, and Yewande Towoboa.

The evening featured lively entertainment, music, games, and camaraderie. A standout moment came when Toni Ukachukwu, CEO of Aviators Africa, thrilled attendees with nostalgic renditions of early 2000s tracks by Sisqo and Andre 3000—sparking memories of Virgin Nigeria’s vibrant era.