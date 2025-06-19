Ex-Vice President Sambo Denies Defection To APC, Reaffirms Loyalty To PDP

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, has categorically dismissed reports suggesting he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clarification comes amid viral claims and a widely circulated photograph purportedly linking him to the ruling party.

The speculation gained traction on Wednesday following the emergence of an old photograph showing Sambo alongside Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

READ ALSO:

However, in a statement released Thursday by his media adviser, Umar Sani, the former Vice President described the reports as “entirely false and baseless.”

Sani emphasized that the image in question was taken years ago during a condolence visit by Governor Uba Sani to Sambo’s Abuja residence, following the death of his brother, the late Sani Sambo. He stressed that the photo is now being “deliberately misrepresented to fit a contrived narrative.”

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story alleging that His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, has defected to the APC. This claim is entirely false and without any basis,” the statement read.

“The defection story is purely the figment of the imagination of its authors, calculated to sow confusion and achieve cheap political mileage.”

Sambo, who served as Vice President from 2010 to 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan, remains firmly committed to the PDP. According to the statement, he has no plans of leaving the opposition party.

“His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo remains a loyal and committed member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He has no intention of joining any other political party,” Sani confirmed.

The statement also revealed that Sambo is scheduled to attend the commissioning of a 300-bed hospital in Kaduna on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The hospital, initiated during his time in office, underscores his ongoing dedication to public service and development in Kaduna State.

Sani clarified that the former Vice President’s participation in the event should not be interpreted as political alignment with the APC or any other party.

Share