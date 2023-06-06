Ex-US VP, Mike Pence, joins White House race

Former US Vice- President, Mike Pence, has officially filed paperwork to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president. The move pits him against former President Donald Trump, the man he served in the White House for four years from 2017-21, reports the BBC.

Trump is currently polling well ahead of his competition. Pence, 63, is expected to formally launch his campaign with a video and speech on Wednesday. The former Indiana governor and congressman was an unswervingly loyal deputy to Trump throughout most of their four years in office. But he has distanced himself from his former boss since the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Trump pressured Pence to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory when he presided over the certification of results in Congress. He refused, drawing the ire of Trump supporters, some of whom were heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the halls of Congress. Primary elections to select the Republican nominee for president begin next February, and candidates are already on the campaign trail seeking to corral votes.