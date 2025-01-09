Share

The former President of the United States of America (USA), Jimmy Carter, on Thursday, January 9, honoured at a state funeral held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The incumbent President, Joe Biden and President elect, Donald Trump, and former Presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in attendance at the state funeral.

READ ALSO

The Funeral marks the rare occasion that all former presidents come face to face since the funeral of George H.W. Bush in December 2018.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter and Biden were among those who eulogised the 39th President, who died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

Delivering the eulogy, Biden said Carter made a powerful difference and established a model post-presidency

Meanwhile, Jimmy Carter’s casket is making its final journey home to Georgia after the former president’s state funeral in Washington.

Share

Please follow and like us: