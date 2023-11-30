Ex-US President, George Bush Mourns Kissinger

Former United States President, George Bush has joined other eminent individuals to mourn the passing of former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, an iconic figure in American foreign affairs.

Bush described the passing of Kissinger as the loss of one of the most reliable and exceptional voices on international issues.

He highlighted Kissinger’s journey from being a German refugee to reaching the top of US foreign policy decision-making, emphasizing that it reflects not only his greatness but also America’s greatness.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the late hours of Wednesday, Kissinger’s Lawyer confirmed the death of the former US secretary of state who played a significant role in shaping the post-World War II world through his unapologetic advocacy of American power.

Kissinger passed away at the age of 100, as confirmed by his family in a press statement issued on social media.

According to the family, a private funeral would be held, followed by a memorial service in New York, his hometown after fleeing Nazi Germany with his Jewish family.