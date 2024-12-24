Share

Former President of the United States (US), Bill Clinton, on Monday, December 22, reportedly hospitalised in Washington DC after developing a fever.

According to his office, “President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Centre this afternoon for evaluation and monitoring following the onset of a fever.”

Correspondingly, Angel Urena, Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff, also took to her verified X handle, adding that Clinton “is in good spirits.”

Clinton has suffered various health challenges over the years, including a five-night stay in the hospital for a blood infection in October 2021.

At the age of 58 in 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery after doctors discovered signs of heart disease. Six years later, he had stents placed in his coronary artery.

This health issue prompted him to adopt various lifestyle changes, including a vegetarian diet, and he has since publicly shared his experiences.

Clinton’s health was last in the news in November 2022, when he tested positive for Covid-19.

At that time, he stated his symptoms were “mild” and expressed gratitude for being vaccinated and boosted.

Having served as President of the United States for two terms from 1993 to 2001, Clinton is currently the second-youngest living former US president, after 63-year-old Barack Obama.

He was born just a few months after George W. Bush, another former US president, and President-elect Donald Trump.

Although various scandals overshadowed his tenure in office, he has enjoyed a revitalised public life in the two decades following his presidency, engaging in various diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

